Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $897,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,348 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 19.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.3736 dividend. This represents a yield of 361.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

