Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $804,000 Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,567 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113,544 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lee Kenneth Groom purchased 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,055.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 14,343 shares in the company, valued at $591,792.18. This trade represents a 20.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Thomas Screnar bought 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,062.96. This represents a 9.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $364,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

