Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,655 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 77.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.