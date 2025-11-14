Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 14,285 Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rambus in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth $400,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $178.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Rambus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $447,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,641.32. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $832,085.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,231. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,227 shares of company stock worth $2,714,940. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Rambus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Arete upgraded Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

