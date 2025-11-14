Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in 908 Devices Inc. $MASS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 108,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.30% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 541.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 49.7% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in 908 Devices by 115.6% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MASS shares. Leerink Partners upgraded 908 Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.17%.The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 million. 908 Devices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 4,292 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $38,842.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,016.50. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

