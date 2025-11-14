Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) vs. Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Head to Head Contrast

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and Calithera Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silverback Therapeutics N/A -29.62% -28.20% Calithera Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silverback Therapeutics and Calithera Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.48 million ($2.42) -3.70 Calithera Biosciences N/A N/A -$39.65 million ($2.01) 0.00

Silverback Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calithera Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences has a beta of -3.14, meaning that its stock price is 414% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences beats Silverback Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

