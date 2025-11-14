Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,515 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $1,187,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $200.67 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $212.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,444.85. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $403,666.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,077.45. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 223,336 shares of company stock valued at $42,990,633 over the last three months. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.65.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

