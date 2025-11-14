Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,265 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLBL. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 371,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,104,000 after purchasing an additional 138,159 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,293,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $24.45.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

