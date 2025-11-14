Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,773 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 306.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MPWR shares. William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $924.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $953.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $809.89. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total value of $2,739,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $34,647,566.80. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.81, for a total transaction of $197,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,866.19. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,703,115. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

