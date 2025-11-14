Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ESE opened at $216.33 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $127.17 and a one year high of $226.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.