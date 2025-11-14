Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 739.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,354 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 228,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $6,438,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BROS. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 110.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $54,302,728.14. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882 in the last three months. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

