Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 25,546 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 201.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.66. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

