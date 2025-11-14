Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 1,590 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of APP stock opened at $556.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 484,338 shares of company stock valued at $243,010,812. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

