Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 112.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,081.6% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $15.70 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The company had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

