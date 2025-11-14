CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Insider Acquires £49,909.11 in Stock

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) insider Kushagra (‘Kush’) Saxena acquired 97,861 shares of CAB Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 per share, for a total transaction of £49,909.11.

LON CABP traded down GBX 0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 50.80. 119,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.51. The company has a market capitalization of £128.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. CAB Payments Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 37.30 and a one year high of GBX 74.80.

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. CAB Payments had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Research analysts predict that CAB Payments Holdings Limited will post 14.556213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

