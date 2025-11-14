Burling Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Burling Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 159.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 41,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

