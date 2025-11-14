Burling Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

