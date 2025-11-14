Burling Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Burling Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,077 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of DIS opened at $107.57 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

