Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Burberry Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,216.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,197.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,140.27. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 597 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Orna NiChionna acquired 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,234 per share, with a total value of £14,906.72. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRBY shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 580 to GBX 680 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,309.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

