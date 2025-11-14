Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Burberry Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 9.10%.
Burberry Group Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,216.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,197.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,140.27. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 597 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Burberry Group news, insider Orna NiChionna acquired 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,234 per share, with a total value of £14,906.72. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
