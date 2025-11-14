Brown University Invests $1.08 Million in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Brown University acquired a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. ASML comprises about 0.8% of Brown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.7%

ASML stock opened at $1,019.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $975.72 and its 200 day moving average is $826.09. The stock has a market cap of $401.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,086.11.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 target price on ASML in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

