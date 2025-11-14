Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.67 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $54.67 price objective on shares of Brookfield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Brookfield stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 152.24 and a beta of 1.73. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 7.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 4.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

