Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 5.3% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.9% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 20,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,801,000 after purchasing an additional 294,048 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 512,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $339.98 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

