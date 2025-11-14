Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,977 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,217,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,940 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,991,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after buying an additional 1,537,737 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,702,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,061,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,953.97. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.70%.The business had revenue of $340.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

