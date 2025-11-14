Braemar (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.30 and traded as high as GBX 240. Braemar shares last traded at GBX 238, with a volume of 24,998 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 price target on shares of Braemar in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320.
Braemar (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Braemar had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts predict that Braemar Plc will post 33.0310881 EPS for the current year.
Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.
Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.
