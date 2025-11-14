Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Bow Energy Ltd., shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Bow Energy Ltd., Trading Up 11.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Bow Energy Ltd.,

Bow Energy Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Indonesia. Its principal properties include production sharing contracts, such as Bohorok, Palmerah Baru, Palmerah Deep, Mahato, as well as South Block A and Bohorok Deep properties located in Sumatra, Indonesia.

