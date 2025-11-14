Boston Partners Sells 94,674 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,674 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $205.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $208.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

