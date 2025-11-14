Boston Partners Sells 3,571 Shares of IBEX Limited $IBEX

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in IBEX were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBEX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter worth $3,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 312.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 105,997 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in IBEX by 51.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41,476 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in IBEX by 73.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 116,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 49,167 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IBEX from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

IBEX Price Performance

IBEX stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $484.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Insider Transactions at IBEX

In related news, insider Julie K. Casteel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,905. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $27,587.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,916 shares in the company, valued at $194,575.28. The trade was a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 81,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.