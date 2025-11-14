Boston Partners Sells 19,813 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Kelly Services worth $24,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 93,026 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $8,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 500,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $5,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Kelly Services Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $307.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.80 million. Kelly Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Nicola M. Soares sold 27,412 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $368,143.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,134 shares in the company, valued at $538,999.62. The trade was a 40.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 95,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,801.44. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,902 shares of company stock worth $721,526. Insiders own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.