Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $19,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 620.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other news, Director Robert John Sweeney bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Under Armour from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.1%

UAA opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

