Boston Partners Raises Stake in NiSource, Inc $NI

Boston Partners grew its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NiSource were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 17.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 27.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

