Boston Partners Purchases 171,172 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,510,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,172 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Newmark Group were worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 99,609 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Trading Down 4.4%

NMRK opened at $16.53 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $863.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.12 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

