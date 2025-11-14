Boston Partners Has $24.49 Million Position in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Air Lease were worth $24,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Air Lease by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Air Lease by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth $127,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. Air Lease Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $198,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 138,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,542.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $63,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,584,000. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,933. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

