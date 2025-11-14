Boston Partners Buys Shares of 36,734 Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,622 shares of company stock valued at $16,714,561. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $240.13 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.78. The firm has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

