BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,914. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

