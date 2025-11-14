BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BNCCORP Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and traded as high as $31.25. BNCCORP shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 4,126 shares.
BNCCORP Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61.
BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 8.30%.
BNCCORP Company Profile
BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.
