BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Issues Earnings Results

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. BKF Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.
BKF Capital Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BKFG remained flat at $45.21 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -145.83 and a beta of -0.46. BKF Capital Group has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $45.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.
About BKF Capital Group
