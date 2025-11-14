BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Issues Earnings Results

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. BKF Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

BKF Capital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKFG remained flat at $45.21 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -145.83 and a beta of -0.46. BKF Capital Group has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $45.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

About BKF Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BKF Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.