Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its holdings in Biogen by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 38,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,286,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Tudor Pickering set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.46.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $175.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

