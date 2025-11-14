BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.
About BioGaia AB (publ)
BioGaia AB (publ), a healthcare company, provides probiotic products worldwide. The company operates through Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.
