Barrick Mining FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Stifel Canada

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on B. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Barrick Mining Trading Down 2.5%

Barrick Mining stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

