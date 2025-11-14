Barclays Cuts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $202.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $258.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $286.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $160.61 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 45.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,969,000 after buying an additional 745,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 9.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,442,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 231.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,717,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,617,000 after buying an additional 1,198,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rubicon Global Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 1,442,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 877,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

