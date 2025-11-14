Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 132,334 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $33,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,307,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.2% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Roku by 16.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,404 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $1,612,952.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942. The trade was a 98.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $213,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,639.02. This trade represents a 20.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,463 shares of company stock worth $53,126,637. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU opened at $100.01 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $116.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

