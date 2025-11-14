Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.94 Million Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 760,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $33,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 23.6% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.03. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 5.82%.The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.78%.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

