Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 27,877 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $EAGG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,428,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,717,000 after acquiring an additional 382,281 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 617,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.96 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.