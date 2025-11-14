Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 105.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE NLY opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

