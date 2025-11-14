Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 381,592 Greenfire Resources Ltd. $GFR

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 381,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenfire Resources by 98.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 116.7% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenfire Resources by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 483,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of GFR opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenfire Resources ( NYSE:GFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Greenfire Resources had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

GFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greenfire Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Greenfire Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenfire Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

