Banco De Chile $BCH Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 185.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 4.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco De Chile by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Banco De Chile by 823.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Banco De Chile by 276.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 1,355.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $36.58 on Friday. Banco De Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Banco De Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 32.87%.The firm had revenue of $675.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Banco De Chile from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

