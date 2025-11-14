Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,736 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $39,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after acquiring an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $216.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.58. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. HSBC raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.