Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,063 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,646,000 after buying an additional 49,010,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after buying an additional 2,885,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,554,000 after buying an additional 2,584,480 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $295,270,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE BABA opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Arete upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

