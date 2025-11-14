Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $72.85 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,305 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $72,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,383 shares of company stock worth $15,365,487. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.