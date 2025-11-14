Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $22.91 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 21,179 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after buying an additional 276,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $307.11 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.78.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.